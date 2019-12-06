In its first matchup against Princeton since 2010, No. 11 Penn State didn’t look like a team that had won 15 of its last 17 games heading into the NCAA tournament.

It wasn’t always easy, but the Nittany Lions still prevailed in straight sets on Friday (25-21, 25-20, 25-19) to advance to the second round of the tournament against Towson.

At the beginning of the first set, it was clear that Penn State was struggling. The score stayed close for the majority of the set, with both sides trading blows until six straight Penn State points to end the set gave the Nittany Lions a 1-0 lead in the match.

The second set started off rather similarly to the first, with neck-and-neck play early in the set pointing toward another shootout.

However, the Nittany Lions simply outplayed the Tigers over the course of the set, and eventually built up the margin up to five points, before a well-placed service ace by Gabby Blossom closed out the second set and gave Penn State a 2-0 lead.

Facing elimination, Princeton played inspired in the third set, starting things off with a dominant 6-1 run.

Nonetheless, sound defense by the Nittany Lions brought them right back in the game, and halfway through the set the score was again even — this time at 13.

The set stayed close until the final points, but Penn State was ultimately able to finish their dominant sweep over Princeton, advancing to the second round of the tournament.

Blossom shines against Harris

Prior to Friday’s match, Jessie Harris averaged the fourth most assists per set in the country, a statistic in which Blossom was 20th in.

Nevertheless, it was Blossom who truly stood out in the match, marking 39 assists, next to Harris’ 32.

This past regular season, Blossom finished with All-Big Ten second team honors, and will surely continue to be a key cog for the Nittany Lions as the tournament progresses.

A lone bright spot for Princeton offense

Despite ultimately losing the match, Princeton’s senior outside hitter Maggie O’Connell was a bright spot for an otherwise quiet Tiger offense.

O’Connell recorded 10 kills for the Tigers, and hit .562 on the match, the highest out of any player on either team.

O’Connell was responsible for 11 of Princeton’s points, and was also able to get on the board on the defensive side, recording two blocks for the Tigers.

Towson up next

Following Friday’s victory over Princeton, Penn State will look to advance to another Sweet 16 against Towson on Saturday.

Towson finished the regular season with a 29-2 overall record, going undefeated in their conference.

However, the Tigers haven’t faced a nationally ranked team all year, and it is definitely reasonable to question their potential when facing a higher level opponent.

In the first round, Towson defeated American University in a grueling five-set match.

While the Nittany Lions may look better on paper, this year’s Towson team should provide an interesting matchup against national powerhouse Penn State.