Penn State will be returning to Rec Hall soon despite not having the wRECking Crew by its side.

The Big Ten postponed the women’s volleyball season, like many other fall sports, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with the spring season right around the corner, Penn State will make its much-anticipated season debut this Friday against Michigan.

It’s been over a year since the Nittany Lions last took the court, so here are some important numbers to take note of before the 2021 season gets under way.

42

This season will be Russ Rose’s 42nd year leading Penn State, and his tenure has been nothing short of remarkable.

His record seven NCAA national titles and 17 Big Ten Championships have made him one of the most decorated coaches in the sport and has helped turn Penn State into a consistent national powerhouse.

During his time at Penn State, Rose’s program is only one of two in the country that has participated in all 39 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball National Championship events.

A Nittany Lion team led by Rose has never won less than 22 games in a season, and his 1,299 career wins rank first all-time for NCAA Division I head coaches.

9

After losing to the eventual national champion Stanford Cardinal in the Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament in 2019, Penn State finished the season ranked No. 7 in the final AVCA Coaches poll.

Coming into this season, Penn State is ranked No. 9 in the poll. It’s the 383rd time that the Nittany Lions have been ranked in the top 10 in program history, which is good for fourth all-time.

0

After the 2019 season, Penn State lost some key seniors to graduation, including Kendall White, Emily Sciorra, Tori Gorrell, Kristen Krause and Keeton Holcomb.

Now, for the first time in recent team history, the Nittany Lions will have zero true seniors on their roster.

The only player with three seasons under her belt is graduate student Hannah Flowers, who transferred to Penn State after spending her first three years at Memphis.

This team is going to have to rely on a junior class that entered Penn State as the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation and has made some major contributions in the last two seasons.

With enough Big Ten experience under their belts, juniors Kaitlyn Hord, Jonni Parker, Serena Gray and Gabby Blossom will be expected to assume leadership roles with this young team.

.287

A major strength of Penn State’s 2019 team was its attack, and this year’s team should be no different.

The Nittany Lions finished with a .287 hitting percentage in 2019, which was the ninth best mark in the country and second in the Big Ten to Wisconsin.

Gray, Blossom and Parker return this season to form that impressive attack, along with Hord, who finished the 2019 season with the third-best hitting percentage in the nation at .440.

If Penn State is going to duplicate the success it had in 2019, this phase of the Nittany Lions’ game will be a big reason why.