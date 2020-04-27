Women's Volleyball vs Eastern Kentucky, Head Coach Russ Rose
Penn State head coach Russ Rose talks to the team during a timeout at the women’s volleyball game vs Eastern Kentucky at Rec Hall on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Penn State defeated Eastern Kentucky 3-0.

 Samantha Wilson

Former West Virginia defensive specialist Keatan Broughton will compete alongside the Penn State women’s volleyball team after announcing her intention to transfer via Instagram.

Across 156 sets played the last two seasons, the Charleston, West Virginia, native compiled 250 digs, 37 assists, 11 aces and two kills from the back row.

The junior will have two years of eligibility remaining upon arrival at University Park. Broughton is the third transfer added to a recruiting class that includes former Rutgers outside hitter Anastasiya Kudryashova and Memphis right side hitter Hannah Flowers.

Broughton joins a defensive unit that lost four players to graduation, including All-American libero Kendall White. Broughton is expected to compete with Jenna Hampton, Molly Ruseell and Macall Peed for playing time.

