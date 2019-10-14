Penn State’s senior libero Kendall White was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after assisting her team to two wins this weekend.

The libero from Zionsville, Indiana, averaged 4 digs per set and 1.1 assists per set from the overall weekend.

White had a season-high 21 digs in the five set win against Maryland, and had 11 digs the following day in the match against Ohio State.

The two-time All-American is now second on the program's all-time list in digs with 1,716 throughout her career.

White needs 242 digs to pass Kaleena Walters' record set from 2002-05 in order to be the top in program history.

This is the first Defensive Player of the Week of the season for White and the sixth of her career.

White needs only one more Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor to tie Katie Slay for most in program history.