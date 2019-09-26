As No. 5 Penn State continues through its first week of Big Ten conference matchups, it will face yet another unranked team.

On Saturday, the Nittany Lions will host Rutgers for their second conference match of the season after a straight-set victory against Michigan State.

“Everything changes when you start Big Ten play, that’s really your ticket to get into the NCAA’s and determines how you perform in conference play,” coach Russ Rose said.

In 2018, Penn State defeated Rutgers twice in the two teams’ home-and-home series. The Nittany Lions swept both matches in straight sets.

A total of seven aces on the night produced by several key players, including Serena Gray and Jonni Parker, led Penn State to victory in match one against Rutgers.

Three hitters, one of which was Parker, registered for double digits kills in match two to garner the second season win against the Scarlet Knights.

On Rutgers, Inna Balyko will be a player for Penn State to focus on as the sophomore has averaged a little over 35 assists per game in the Scarlet Knights’ first 11 matches.

Historically, Rutgers has not been able to get the job done against Penn State.

The two teams have crossed paths 42 times, and the Nittany Lions hold a 33-9 overall record. In the 16 matches held in Rec Hall, Penn State is a perfect 16-0.

“We will have to be prepared for what is going to happen as we start playing more physical teams,” Rose said.

Penn State’s youthful group will compete at the level of yet another veteran team this season as it continues to gain experience and adjust to the intensity of each match.

“If your team does well then you look at it and say your youthfulness is an advantage and if you’re struggling the first thing you will say is that the advantage goes to the team that has been through this before,” Rose said.

As for the Nittany Lions, they are still going through some growing pains.

“I think that mature individuals are able to handle things when they are young and the players who are on the struggle bus seem to be on that bus long before they come to college and long after, hopefully our team can become the mature ones,” Rose said.