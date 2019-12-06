While No. 11 Penn State didn’t quite get the conference finish it was hoping for this season, the real championship push begins Friday night.

The Nittany Lions’ impressive 24-5 regular season record positions the team quite nicely for the early rounds of the tournament, ensuring that the first two rounds run through Rec Hall.

While playing in a national tournament is always a big deal, it isn’t anything new for the Nittany Lions. 2019 marks Penn State’s 39th consecutive NCAA Tournament, all under Russ Rose.

Penn State’s first opponent in the tournament are the unranked Princeton Tigers.

The last time the two played was nearly a decade ago, when Penn State won in three sets. However, things have changed for Princeton since then, and as their 2019 resume shows, they are capable of taking down a big team.

Princeton recently defeated Yale in an Ivy League playoff match in which the winner would be rewarded with a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers finished the regular season with a 17-7 overall record, and went 10-2 in the conference.

The last Princeton team to make it to the tournament was the 2017 group, who also defeated Yale in a win-and-in situation. However, the 2017 Tigers were eliminated in the first round.

Several members of the current Princeton team were also on the 2017 roster, and it is safe to say they’ll be coming into Rec Hall with a bit of a chip on their shoulder.

While the Penn State defense has been playing exceedingly well of late, the Tiger offense has the potential to give the blue and white defense a run for its money. The Tigers finished the season with the highest hitting percentage, most kills per set, and most assists per set in the Ivy League.

Jessie Harris, Princeton superstar and senior setter, finished the season with the fourth most assists per set in all of the NCAA, a statistic in which Penn State’s Gabby Blossom ranks 20th. Harris averages roughly 12 assists per set, and is a catalyst day in and day out for the explosive Princeton offense.

Nevertheless, Penn State’s star-studded lineup features multiple All-Big Ten honorees and is known not to go quietly into the night.

Penn State’s Kaitlyn Hord has been heating up as the season progresses, and currently leads the Big Ten in hitting percentage at .441. Gabby Blossom is also capping off a career season, and is second in the conference in assists.

Penn State faces off against Princeton at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. The winner will go on to face the winner of American and Towson on Saturday night.