Penn State kept Indiana from a .500 record Friday night.

The now 12-14 Hoosiers couldn’t quite capture what Penn State threw at them as history repeated itself.

Last season, Penn State was one of Indiana’s 15 losses and in three sets (25-21,25-13,25-18), the Hoosiers would fall to the Nittany Lions offense once again.

After putting the first points on the board, Indiana performed at Penn State’s level for most of set one, trailing by no more than three points. Producing five kills each, Tori Gorrell and Serena Gray successfully took the set for Penn State.

The second set was dominated by the Nittany Lions. The offense of Indiana never got into a set rhythm, which allowed Penn State to capitalize and dismantle the Hoosiers.

In set three, Indiana couldn’t hold on tight enough. Although the team was able to clean up the self-producing errors, its performance wasn’t enough compared to garner a third-set win.

Out of rhythm

Beyond the first set, Indiana failed to remain consistent.

The Hoosiers were on the rise in the first set by playing up to the Nittany Lions’ level of play. Indiana never trailed too far behind Penn State, and did not start to fall behind until Penn State was 10 points away from taking the first set.

However, following the first set, Indiana fell into a slump. Indiana’s offense exceeded a negative hit percentage and produced as little as two kills.

Blossom dominates on defense

Gabby Blossom knows how to be successful against Indiana.

The then-freshman earned her first career start last season against the Hoosiers and made it a night to remember in her first match as a setter, recording a total of 41 assists, 12 digs and added two blocks and an ace.

Blossom repeated a similar performance on Friday. She led Penn State’s defense with a total of 12 digs and 37 assists.

A returning home slow start

After two weeks of being on the road, Penn State returned to Rec Hall for one of the final weekends in the regular season. However, the return home was not the easiest transition.

Penn State started off the match slowly, constantly fighting with the Hoosiers for a steady lead. It was not until the set stood at 15-13 that Penn State was able to maintain at least a two-point lead.

Yet after the first set, Penn State dominated the court. Penn State opened the second set with a seven-point scoring run and was able to add onto the lead ending the set with a 12 point differential.