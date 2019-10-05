Although Penn State opened its game against Iowa with an error by Gabby Blossom, it did not foreshadow the rest of the match and proved to be less costly than errors in past matches.

No. 5 Penn State beat the Hawkeyes at home in straight sets on Saturday (25-19, 25-17, 25-21) to move to 3-1 in conference play.

In the first set, the Nittany Lions thrived off of the errors the Hawkeyes were making to motivate themselves to rack up some kills of their own.

Penn State followed the set up by getting off to an early four-point lead that carried throughout the entirety of the match.

In the final set, Penn State got a little lenient, and won by just four points, yet managed to come out on top.

Here are three takeaways from the match:

Service errors proved not to be costly

The serve generally marks the beginning of a rally between two teams, but Penn State struggled to even begin some rallies.

Overall in the match, Penn State had 13 service errors compared to Iowa’s 7.

Although Penn State was able to achieve 7 service aces, they were largely negated by the large numbers of errors at the service line.

That proved not to matter in the end though, as Penn State hit .422 for the match and had just five attacking errors.

Iowa’s defense came to play

The Hawkeyes are not ranked, but they proved to be up for the challenge. Iowa’s defense was on its A-game and had a rhythmic coverage throughout the entire match.

Iowa had 32 digs and had only one block error. The intimidation of playing on the road in hostile territory didn’t seem to phase the Hawkeyes.

Penn State’s middles dominated

Middle blockers can be deadly to other teams if they are on time with every movement.

Both Serena Gray and Kaitlyn Hord took advantage of every set they were given to continue the momentum for their team.

Hord had a kill percentage of .688 with Gray following behind her at .500 and collectively having two errors.

The duo combined for 20 kills and eight blocks between them.