Penn State will have to continue to wait for its first match of the 2021 season.

The Nittany Lions have paused all team-related activities due to positive coronavirus results among their Tier 1 personnel. As a result, Penn State’s match with Ohio State scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 31 has been canceled.

According to the NCAA, Tier 1 personnel is the highest exposure tier and consists of student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

The team previously announced its match scheduled for Tuesday against Ohio State had been canceled due to positive coronavirus test results.

Penn State’s season-opening series against Michigan was also previously canceled after both teams mutually agreed to postponed the series.

