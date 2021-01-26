Penn State women's volleyball NCAA second round vs Towson, starting lineup huddles pregame
Penn State’s starting lineup huddles up before the second round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament at Rec Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The No. 11 seed Nittany Lions defeated the Towson Tigers 3-1.

 Jonah Rosen

Despite a delay to the start of a new season for Penn State women’s volleyball, the team is still among the highest ranked in the nation.

The Nittany Lions held onto their preseason ranking of No. 9 in the most recent AVCA poll.

Penn State still hasn’t given any indication yet on when its first match of the season will be after the team paused all activity due to positive coronavirus test results.

