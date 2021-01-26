Despite a delay to the start of a new season for Penn State women’s volleyball, the team is still among the highest ranked in the nation.

The Nittany Lions held onto their preseason ranking of No. 9 in the most recent AVCA poll.

The #𝐀𝐕𝐂𝐀 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐃𝐈 𝐓𝐨𝐩-𝟐𝟓 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥 is 𝐈𝐍‼️It's the third time in program history that @BadgerVB has been ranked #⃣1⃣📰 https://t.co/lWokuQ9VNx pic.twitter.com/RxhQTzapWC — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) January 26, 2021

Penn State still hasn’t given any indication yet on when its first match of the season will be after the team paused all activity due to positive coronavirus test results.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE