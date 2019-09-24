Now a top-10 program, does Pitt women's volleyball pose an in-state threat to Penn State?

At the turn of the decade, Penn State was on top of the NCAA volleyball world.

The Nittany Lions had just won the national championship for the fourth straight time, capping off what was a run of unprecedented dominance from 2007-10.

By comparison, Pitt finished the 2010 season with a record of 13-18 and missed the NCAA tournament for the sixth straight season. The program was mired in a rut of mediocrity, and had not experienced any sort of sustained success at the national level since the 1990s.

Nearly a decade later, the circumstances have changed.

“I certainly remember the days when Pittsburgh was a premier program in the Big East,” Russ Rose said. “However, coach [Dan] Fisher has done a terrific job since he took over, especially with the success they’re having and how well they’re playing right now.”

Last Friday, Pitt entered Rec Hall with a perfect 11-0 record, and the No. 6 ranking in last week’s AVCA Coaches Poll. Yet, the Panthers were clearly the underdog against one of the premier powerhouses in the sport in No. 4 Penn State.

Following a convincing 3-0 sweep of the Nittany Lions at Rec Hall, Pitt certainly made its case for a changing of the guard in Pennsylvania.

When Dan Fisher was hired in 2013, the Panthers’ streak of missed NCAA Tournaments was at nine.

In his first season at the helm, Fisher led Pitt to a 19-14 record, and a winning record in conference play for the first time in four years.

In the five seasons that followed, the Panthers have won at least 23 games in each campaign and have won a match in three consecutive NCAA tournaments for the first time in program history.

“There’s no secret to success, other than hard work,” Fisher said, “I feel as if we’ve recruited hard and outworked other teams, and we’ve coached our players hard. In turn, they’ve been able to deliver and we’ve won big matches.”

For the second consecutive season, Pitt started the year as a nationally ranked team. This comes on the backs of a 2018 campaign that was rather historic for the Panthers.

Pitt claimed its second straight ACC championship and finished the regular season with a record of 30-2 — its first 30-win season since 1990 — before eventually falling to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Since he was brought in, Fisher’s record is 160-48. The Panthers have won 77 percent of their games, something that the program hasn’t seen since Shelton Collier’s 294-94 in the 1980s.

“[Pitt] was good in the 1970s when Mike Herbert was the coach, and they were good when Shelton Collier was the coach.” Rose said. “In the last two years, they have been able to dominate the ACC and I think it’s a great reflection on how successful coach Fisher has been with recruiting.”

Fisher himself has said that Pitt’s resurgence can be attributed to a number of factors, but his ability to recruit at a high level is part of the new mentality that cascades throughout the program.

“When it comes to recruiting, our objective isn’t necessarily about dominating Pennsylvania,” Fisher said. “But this region is very important, since we’re in Big Ten country. Therefore, most of our battles are coming against Big Ten schools.”

Fisher believes that the academic strength of the ACC is part of what can give Pitt a leg up when it comes to recruiting against the neighboring Big Ten and Big 12 schools.

Competing against schools that have a more established tradition and recruiting footprint has pushed the Panthers to travel outside of the general area in order to recruit players that Fisher and the rest of the coaching staff feel will allow this team to compete for a national title.

In fact, Pitt has gone to Canada to recruit players on its current roster like All-ACC First Team middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk and freshman Sadie Dick, and has visited fertile volleyball ground on the west coach to recruit the likes of All-ACC First Team honoree Kayla Lund and freshman Lexis Akeo.

The Panthers have seen success overseas as well, reaching across the Atlantic to recruit senior right side Nika Markovic and redshirt junior Zoi Faki, among others.

“There is nowhere we won’t go to recruit a player that we feel can help us,” Fisher said. “We have players from all over, whether it’s Hawaii, Slovenia or Greece.”

Fisher’s hiring coincided with Pitt’s move away from the Big East to the ACC. While the transition could have been a rocky one, the program has thrived in a conference that is not exactly known for its volleyball prowess.

Playing in one of the weaker volleyball conferences in the Power 5 has allowed the Panthers to pile up wins in Fisher’s first six seasons, and Pitt has been fortunate enough to avoid the wear and tear of a full season in an elite conference like the Big Ten or Pac 12.

“That’s a positive aspect about playing in the ACC,” Fisher said. “I think I’ve scheduled a tougher nonconference schedule this year — we’ve played a Pac-12 team and a Big Ten team already — and that goes into preparing this team for the postseason. We know that to win in the NCAA tournament, you have to beat really good teams, and we’ll look to matches against teams like Penn State to give us a look at what we’re up against in December.”

Fisher’s success in such a short period of time has garnered the respect and plaudits of some of the nation’s most prestigious coaches.

Rose has been a supporter of Fisher and his hand in the development of Pitt as a program. In turn, the two-time ACC Coach of the Year has taken inspiration from Rose on the coaching front.

Fisher admires Rose’s competitiveness and how the Penn State legend instills the importance of a high volleyball IQ and a strong work ethic, in order for his players to be the best version of themselves on the court.

Most of all, Fisher is grateful for the newfound praise and attention his efforts have garnered.

“Russ has always been very gracious and nice about our program, and we appreciate that,” Fisher said. “I still feel like we’re the underdog in a Penn State-Pitt matchup. We’re excited to receive the praise, especially for the sake of our fanbase. But we know that there’s a long way to go this season.”

On one hand, a couple of strong seasons will not instantly give Pitt the storied tradition and longstanding success of a program like Penn State.

But if this past weekend’s home-and-home series was any indication, the Panthers are no longer at a serious disadvantage in their own state.

If anything, while Penn State has clearly not maintained its same level of dominance in recent years, Pitt has done the exact opposite, increasing its win total in each of its first six seasons in the ACC while taking its place among the volleyball elite in the process.

“I’ve been here for nearly seven years now, and getting better is an ongoing process,” Fisher said. “Right now we feel as if we have a team that is good enough to beat the best, and that’s the goal at the end of the day.”