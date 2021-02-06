It took an extra couple of weeks, but Penn State finally took the court 419 days after its last competitive match.

Russ Rose’s program was able to play its first match of the season against Illinois Friday after having to postpone its first two series of the season due to positive coronavirus tests within the program.

Eventually taking down the Fighting Illini in four sets, the contest at Rec Hall was the blue and white’s first since its loss to Stanford in the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Dec. 14, 2019.

Scoring five straight points to start off the first set, the group was able to set the tone for the entire match with its early fortune.

A big reason for Penn State’s hot start was because of the energy they brought right from the first serve.

“We scored half a dozen points right off the bat because of their errors,” Rose said.

After the tremendous start for Penn State, it was able to weather a late Illinois comeback in the first set and eventually clinched the first set 25-20.

Rose also mentioned that Illinois also was most likely stunned due to the lack of familiar faces that they saw on the team. Multiple freshmen and young players, such as outside hitter Annie Cate Fitzpatrick, stepped up and were able to make their mark on the game.

Fitzpatrick led the team with 13 kills, helping put away multiple sets. Being able to step up on a stage like your first ever Division I volleyball game is hard enough, let alone with an almost-empty Rec Hall as the background.

In the stands were family members of the players watching the game, yet the number of empty seats outnumbered the taken ones due to coronavirus restrictions across the Big Ten conference.

But all that did was let the players forge their own atmosphere.

“Us bringing our own energy out there, I think we did a good job,” freshman Maddy Bilinovic said. “Those six players out there, and our bench, is all we need to be loud and get after it together.”

And getting after it is exactly what the team did.

It was easy to see the difference in energy and play because of it. The team’s energized and juiced huddles after each winning point ultimately helped the Nittany Lions secure the four-set victory.

Whether it was because it was the team’s first time playing against other opponents or the energy that they all had gained off of each other, the bench atmosphere was a key factor in helping the players get their first win of the season.

But it took half a month just to get here.

The team’s first two series against Michigan and Ohio State were both postponed to a later date, causing the Nittany Lions to push their spring season opener back an extra two weeks.

Without playing these first two series coupled with multiple freshmen and new players making their first starts against Illinois, one question arises: How would the team’s chemistry be?

Junior rightside hitter and setter Jonni Parker thought her and her teammates' ability to adapt were a major factor in the team’s ninth-straight season-opening win.

“I think with this season as a lot of teams are going to have to just handle things that are thrown your way every day,” Parker said. “You have to be able to develop your way around it, and I think that we did a really great job about that tonight.”