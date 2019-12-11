Following Saturday night’s match against Towson, No. 11 Penn State was left in shock.

It was then the Nittany Lions learned that instead of playing No. 6 Pitt in the third round of the NCAA Tournament, Penn State will be facing Cincinnati in Palo Alto, California.

With outsiders expecting the Panthers to beat the Bearcats, the outcome of this game came to be a complete shock to most people. Expecting Pitt to come out on top, a whole new game plan had to be devised.

Russ Rose empathized with the Pitt team and what it experienced on Saturday night. Having coached the Penn State team for the past 41 seasons, he has had his own experience of defeats similar to what the Panthers endured.

“I felt for Pittsburgh because I have been where they were that evening,” Rose said. “There is a lot of pressure on a team when you are at home and one of the top teams in the country.”

In the 1990 season, Penn State had a record of 44-0 until the Nittany Lions lost to Nebraska in the Regional Final during the NCAA tournament in a similar situation, Rose recalls.

“We lost when we were 44-0 where we were one of the top teams in the country and the championships were out east,” Rose continued. “I felt for the coach of those players because I know how that feels like.”

The rest of the team’s reactions to the upset were mixed.

Although players were mainly expecting to play Pitt, one of the beauties of being in the NCAA tournament is the one-and-done format.

Redshirt senior Tori Gorrell wanted to face Pitt in order to get revenge for the 1-1 record the Nittany Lions have this season against Panthers to settle it once and for all.

“Everybody kind of looks forward to getting revenge on teams they are 1-1 with, but for Cincinnati to beat Pitt that is an amazing win for their program,” Gorrell said.

Also with one of the biggest Penn State alumni groups being in California, Penn State will be expected to have a good amount of fans for the regionals rounds. On the other hand, Cincinnati, with an unexpected win and only a week to buy tickets to travel to California, Penn State could almost be performing in front of a home crowd in the first round of Regionals.

However, the team is acknowledging both outcomes of that match having both known what it is like to upset a team and to lose in the midst of the tournament. Defensive specialist Jenna Hampton commemorated Cincinnati for the upset, but empathized with Pitt in the loss at home.

“Some people are going to have good days and some people are going to have bad days,” Hampton said. “I definitely did want to play [Pitt] again to get revenge, but Cincinnati also has had a remarkable season. They have great players, and they did deserve to get to where they are right now.”

“[Cincinnati] lost to Pitt earlier in the year, then they beat Pitt,” Rose added. “We lost to Pitt then we beat Pitt. It is just a part of the competitiveness of sports.”