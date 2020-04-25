Editor's Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

Prior to the 2010 NCAA Tournament, Penn State had already etched itself into the collegiate volleyball history books.

From 2007-09, the Nittany Lions embarked on one of the most dominant runs in the history of the sport, winning three straight national championships and rattling off 102 consecutive victories in the process.

And while Penn State’s historic winning streak was snapped at 109 less than a month into the 2010 season, Russ Rose’s team wasn’t deterred.

After earning the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Nittany Lions dropped just one set en route to its fourth National Championship in as many years, defeating California in straight sets (25-20, 27-25, 25-20) in the title game in Kansas City, Missouri.

The win marked the fifth NCAA championship of Rose's career, the most national championships ever for a Division I volleyball head coach. Rose has since eclipsed that mark with national titles in 2013 and 2014.

Penn State freshman Deja McClendon, who had 16 kills in the final, was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player and became only the second player in NCAA history to win the award as a freshman. Blair Brown, Arielle Wilson and Kristin Carpenter were also awarded a spot on the Final Four All-Tournament Team.

All three sets were tightly contested throughout, but the Nittany Lions did just enough to come out on top in each frame.

Penn State ended the first set on a 9-5 run highlighted by two kills from Brown and freshman Ariel Scott to halt a California charge and seal the opening set. It was the first set that the Bears lost all tournament.

The second set was more of a struggle, as neither team established a clear advantage.

In fact, it was Penn State that had to stave off a California set point to knot the score at 25. But back-to-back kills from Brown gave the Nittany Lions a crucial 2-0 lead and effectively killed any hopes of a rally for the Bears.

California stepped up its blocking in what was the final set, taking a 10-6 lead. However, Penn State clawed its way back after a timeout and took a 13-12 lead.

The crucial moment in the frame came when Penn State freshman Ali Longo ended up serving eight straight points, and Penn State went up 18-13.

From there, the Nittany Lions were outscored 7-5 on the set’s remaining points, but a kill by freshman Katie Slay on an overpass sealed the set, 25-20, as Penn State went on to win its fourth straight title.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE