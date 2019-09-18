This weekend will be unlike any other Penn State will face this season.

The Nittany Lions are preparing for a rare home-and-home series against No. 6 Pitt after having a split weekend against No. 2 Stanford and No. 14 Oregon.

Although Penn State has a history of playing home-and-home weekends with other elite teams, coach Russ Rose says this will be the first time Penn State will play Pitt twice in one weekend.

“We have done similar things on alternate years. We did it a long time ago with Texas. It is the first time we have done it with Pitt. We have had years where we played Pitt at home and then Pitt on the road, but not on the same weekend,” Rose said.

In the 2018 season, the team played Rutgers twice in one week with one match taking place on Wednesday and another on Saturday. However during this weekend’s home-and-home series, the team will be playing with only one day separating the two matches from each other.

The Rutgers home-and-home series in the 2018 season was also later in the season, meaning the team had several experiences traveling prior. This season, the team has had only one weekend of travel under its belt — a trip to Iowa State for the Cyclone Invitational earlier in September.

Although this weekend presents travel which is new to many of Penn State’s players, Rose’s team is preparing just like any other series.

“Whether you are playing the same team twice or two really good teams, you need to be ready to play well all the time. It has nothing to do with whether your team is ranked or not. Just playing good teams forces you to up the level of play, and if you do not come ready you are going to get beat,” Rose said.

The first match will take place on Friday in Rec Hall, and the second match of the weekend will be held in Pitt on Sunday. Although there is a day that is separating the two matches, that day will not be an unproductive day for the team.

Saturday will be treated like any other midweek day used for training and travel in preparation for the second half of the weekend. So the extra day in between the two matches will be filled with quick changes and drills with less than 24 hours before the next match.

“We will practice and travel on Saturday. We will travel to Pittsburgh and practice Saturday night in their facility. Then we will play Sunday, and then just turn around and drive back after the game,” Rose said.

For a team still becoming acquainted with the traveling aspect of NCAA volleyball, the weekend presents a unique challenge — and even some benefits.

“It is just a part of the sporting environment,” Rose said.

“There are some years where I think the team performs better when they travel because they do not have any of the distractions that they have when they are at home. When they have to worry about getting tickets, worrying about who is in the crowd and what issues they have to be balancing at home. Every team is different.”