Saturday’s Big Ten clash of the titans did not disappoint.

No. 7 Penn State traveled to Lincoln to take on longtime foe, No. 8 Nebraska and for the fourth time in three years, the Huskers and Nittany Lions needed five sets to decide the winner.

Nebraska ultimately came out victorious, snapping Penn State's eight-match winning streak in the process.

The first set started off neck and neck, with both sides delivering blows back and forth relentlessly.

Early on, the squads were nearly even statistically, but Nebraska was eventually able to run away with the lead and claim the first set.

The second set went rather similarly, but this time in favor of Penn State. A 7-2 run gave the Nittany Lions the advantage, and despite hitting only .167, the blue and white were able to come away with a W in the set.

Set three brought out the best performance of the night from Penn State, but Nebraska came to play as well. The Huskers hit .289 compared to the Nittany Lions’ .237, and recorded one more kill than the Nittany Lions, giving them what they needed to take the third set.

The fourth set was a nailbiter, as a Nebraska win would have won them the match. However, Penn State stayed in the fight and won the set by four points, sending the match into a fifth set.

The fifth set brought a level of intensity greater than that in any other game this year for the Nittany Lions.

Both sides were scratching and clawing for every point they could, but in the end, it was the Huskers who left the court victors.

Here are three takeaways from the match:

Lack of defensive play at the net for Penn State

With blocking having been a bright spot for the Nittany Lions all season, recording zero blocks in the first set was definitely not part of the game plan for Penn State.

While they were able to eventually get on the board with a few blocks, the Nittany Lions were nowhere near as dominant as they usually are, recording only 13 blocks over the course of the entire match.

Nebraska’s Lexi Sun dominated the match

Nebraska’s junior OH Lexi Sun proved her worth in Nebraska’s starting lineup in the match against Penn State.

Sun recorded 17 kills and hit .214. Last year, she finished second on the team in kills per set, and this year she is on track to finish first.

She was a major factor for the Huskers’ offense, and definitely gave them the edge they needed to take down the Nittany Lions.

Error heavy match, especially for a game of such quality

Both sides were plagued with errors on Saturday, which is unusual given the sheer talent on each side.

Nebraska finished the match with 38 total errors, while Penn State finished with 37.

The Nittany Lions have been plagued by errors all season and will need to right the ship in that area to have success late into the postseason.