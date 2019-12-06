While it came into the match as the favorite against Ivy League champion Princeton, Penn State found itself in a battle for the duration of its opening round match in the NCAA tournament.

The Nittany Lions got off to a slow start, struggling to establish an early lead at the onset in the straight set match. But Penn State’s initial struggles were not the only reason as to why the Tigers were able to hang around.

Even though Princeton entered the tournament unranked, it did not accurately portray the tenacity the team played with on Friday.

Although the Tigers play in an unheralded Ivy League conference, the ability to play other teams with a faster offense and greater level of talent did not shake Princeton.

Senior right side hitter Maggie O’Connell mentioned how as long as there was trust within each other, playing in Rec Hall against a reputable program would not seem as daunting as a task.

“Really just reminding each other that as long as we trust in each other, we have the skills we need,” O’Connell said. “We have played in front of big crowds before. Just looking to each other whenever we get nervous or anything like that.”

“I think we love each other so much that we rely on each other to help us get through the points,” senior Devin Peterkin said. “We try and block out as much distractions as possible and just look to one another to boost us up when we are down or keep us up when we are high.”

Throughout the entire match, Princeton played up to Penn State’s competitiveness and ceased to be taken lightly.

The Tigers had the same number of attack errors as Penn State and had five service errors compared to Penn State’s seven. Princeton was narrowly behind the Nittany Lions in digs — finishing with 40 compared to Penn State’s 42 — and having less than a tenth difference in hitting percentage for the match.

Princeton’s performance was a true testament as to how far the Ivy League has grown in skill.

“Tonight really showcased how great the Ivy League has become over the past couple of years,” senior setter Jessie Harris said about her four years spent with the program.

“I think a lot of people around the country underestimate the Ivy League since we are pretty isolated in our game,” Peterkin added. “I am glad we got to represent our team in the Ivy League well and go out with a bang.”

Having four senior starters is uncommon in the Ivy League, yet having these experienced veterans was what made Princeton competitive on Friday.

Coach Sabrina King recalled what made this Tigers team special compared to others in the past, and it circled back to the factor that made the team stand out from those in year’s past.

“I think the senior leadership was really special,” King said. “It is actually really unique to have so many seniors starting.”

Even though Princeton ultimately fell in straight sets, the performance from the Tigers on Friday was one that illustrated the growth and development of the program, and the Ivy League as a conference.

“It was not just another season, it was [the seniors] captain season,” King said. “They made it their legacy.”