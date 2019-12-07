Penn State women's volleyball NCAA second round vs Towson, starting lineup huddles pregame
Buy Now

Penn State’s starting lineup huddles up before the second round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at Rec Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The no. 11 seed Nittany Lions defeated the Towson Tigers 3-1.

 Jonah Rosen

After advancing past Princeton and Towson in the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament, No. 11 seed Penn State will face Cincinnati in the Sweet 16.

The matchup was determined after the Bearcats upset No. 6 Pittsburgh in five sets on Saturday.

It was the biggest win in program history for Cincinnati, as it had only won six matches in the NCAA tournament prior to Saturday’s upset.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags