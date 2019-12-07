After advancing past Princeton and Towson in the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament, No. 11 seed Penn State will face Cincinnati in the Sweet 16.
The matchup was determined after the Bearcats upset No. 6 Pittsburgh in five sets on Saturday.
Without a doubt, THE BIGGEST WIN IN CINCINNATI PROGRAM HISTORY!!!!#NCAAVB | @GoBearcatsVB pic.twitter.com/826vhJMua6— NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 8, 2019
It was the biggest win in program history for Cincinnati, as it had only won six matches in the NCAA tournament prior to Saturday’s upset.