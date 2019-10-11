While it may not have been pretty, the Nittany Lions showed an ability to overcome adversity early on and ultimately come out on top.

Penn State won 3-2 in five sets in Friday night’s home match against Maryland.

Although Maryland started off the match hot with a surprising first set win, No. 8 Penn State stayed in the game with a second set triumph, giving the Nittany Lions the push they needed to keep competing.

Penn State was able to get a comfortable third set win, but the Terrapins’ dominant fourth set victory proved that Maryland wasn’t going out without a fight.

The stakes were high going into the fifth set, but tensions were even higher.

However, the Nittany Lions remained collected as they dismantled the Maryland defense in front of a rowdy arena. While the majority of the match was nothing for Penn State to brag about, a fiery fifth set win will send members of the home crowd off with the sweet taste of victory in their mouths.

A battle of momentum

Parents weekend at Penn State had Rec Hall packed, but the fired-up Maryland cheering section made it more difficult than anticipated for the blue and white to gain momentum.

Maryland’s unexpected first set superiority left Nittany Lion faithful a bit uneasy, but a dominant finish to the second set sent the Penn State crowd into a frenzy that rang through Rec Hall until the end of the match.

Ultimately, the Nittany Lions were able to capitalize on the effervescent atmosphere of the arena with a heartwarming win at home in five sets.

Maryland fueled by hot start

The Terrapins hit the ground running against Penn State, winning the first set 25-18 with an explosive offensive showing and surprising defensive play.

The Terrapins recorded only a single error in the first set, which enabled them to play at a fast pace and take risks on offense.

Maryland’s explosive play at the net early on made it difficult for the Nittany Lions to gain momentum, and propelled Maryland to their evident first set win, keeping them in the game all the way until the fifth set.

Kendall White moves to second all-time in digs for Penn State

Donning a bright pink uniform in support of Breast Cancer Awareness, Penn State senior libero Kendall White hit a huge career milestone tonight.

White’s digging against the Terrapins not only helped the Nittany Lions record the win against Maryland, but also moved her up to second in Penn State history with 1,686 career digs.

As a senior leader on the team, White has proven that she has the skill to back up her energetic style of play.