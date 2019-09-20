The crowd was full of cheery colors in Friday night’s match in Rec Hall, except when the final score came out.

No. 4 Penn State last played No. 6 Pitt in 2017, where the Nittany Lions came out victorious in four sets in the NCAA Tournament.

This year's results, however, were completely different from the last matchup as Penn State lost at home to the Panthers in three straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-23).

The loss marks the first time since 1986 that the Nittany Lions have been swept at home in the regular season by a nonconference opponent.

Here are three takeaways from tonight’s match.

Pitt got off to early leads

In the beginning of each set, Pitt was able to gain an early minimum three-point lead in the first rallies.

With this lead, the Nittany Lions were already having to work at catching up from behind on top of trying to tie things up and then create a lead for themselves.

Although a three-point lead is nothing major, when Penn State would have possession over serve, the Panthers would side out almost immediately to maintain the upper hand of possible service aces that can come out of having possession.

Kaitlyn Hord hits in the negatives

Sophomore middle hitter Kaitlyn Hord, known for being a key in the middle, was out of character in Friday night’s match. Throughout the first and second sets, Hord did not have a single kill or block in her stats.

The Nittany Lions are known for working the middle often, and by the end of the second set, Hord was at a -.5 hitting percentage, a highly unusual mark for a player of her caliber.

Penn State was out of character

Coming off of a split weekend, the team was focusing on Pitt and letting go of last weekend’s win and loss. However, the team’s errors were undeniable and ultimately contributed to their own defeat — as Penn State had 21 attack and five service errors.

The Panthers had good court vision, as the majority of their balls were hit into the places Penn State left open, meaning the Nittany Lions were unable to reach the ball by the time it was nearing the aimed spot.