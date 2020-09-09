Few teams ever truly have a stranglehold on an entire sport the way Penn State women’s volleyball did from 2007-10.

Over a three year stretch, Russ Rose’s squad was unbeatable for 109 straight matches.

Sept. 10, 2010, marked the 109th and final win on Penn State’s memorable journey as the Nittany Lions took down the Florida Gators 3-1 in Gainesville, Florida.

After Penn State prevailed to the Gators, its victorious success — what became known as “The Streak” — was quickly interrupted by then-No. 2 Stanford.

On Sept. 11, 2010, Penn State dropped its first match since 2007 by a score of 3-0 to the Cardinal.

While the first set was close at 28-26, Stanford’s outside hitter Alix Klineman led the way with 16 kills and 10 digs to win the final two sets, 25-12 and 25-18. She single handedly placed the Nittany Lions in an unfamiliar position for the first time in three years.

However, the loss came and went.

Ironically, Stanford was the last team to beat Penn State on Sept. 15, 2007 at the Yale Classic in a five-set match.

Shortly after, Penn State regained its dominance as a program and swept Michigan State, rarely looking back that season.

Penn State’s historic stretch included two 38-0 seasons that culminated with two NCAA titles.

Despite the history changing loss to Stanford in 2010, the Nittany Lions managed to claim a fourth straight national championship.

What is possibly most impressive, though, is that Penn State only lost 19 total sets on its remarkable run. The Nittany Lions also strung together an NCAA record of 111 consecutive set victories, a stretch that spanned more than an entire calendar year.

Penn State’s 109 match win streak was at the time the second-longest NCAA Division I team sport winning streak at the time, behind only the University of Miami men’s tennis streak of 137 matches.

In recent years, UConn women’s basketball and Oklahoma men’s gymnastics have surpassed the Penn State all-time leading win streak with 111 from the year 2014-17 and 121 from the year 2015-19.

There was also an individual aspect to the streak as Rose captured his 1,000th career victory as a coach on the 100th consecutive win, becoming one of only three coaches to reach the 1,000 win plateau.

Penn State put together one of the most dominant runs in the history of sports and showed dominance at nearly every juncture.

