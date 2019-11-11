Penn State sophomore setter Gabby Blossom and senior libero Kendall White were both won awards from the Big Ten this week.

White won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season, and Blossom won Setter of the Week for the third time in four weeks.

White had 43 digs -- 6.14 per set -- in the overall seven sets played this weekend. She had a career-high 29 digs in the four-set win over No. 16 Purdue.

Blossom assisted the offense to hit .301 in the match versus Indiana, and increased the hitting percentage to .305 in the match against the Boilermakers. Blossom averaged 12.86 assists over this past weekend of matches.

Blossom is the first player to win three Big Ten Setter of the Week awards in a season since Micha Hancock in 2014.