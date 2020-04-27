Editor's Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

By 2013, Penn State was no stranger to success on a national level.

The Nittany Lions had won five national championships under coach Russ Rose, including four consecutive titles from 2007-10, marking the most dominant run in collegiate volleyball history.

However, it appeared that Penn State’s run of dominance came to an end after an early exit in the 2011 NCAA Tournament, followed by an upset at the hands of Oregon in the Final Four the next year.

But one year later, Rose’s group would retake its place at the top of the collegiate volleyball world, dropping just three sets in the 2013 NCAA Tournament en route to claiming its fifth national title in seven years with a four-set victory over Wisconsin in Seattle.

The win marked the sixth NCAA Championship of Rose's career, the most national championships ever for a Division I volleyball head coach. Rose eventually eclipsed that mark with a national title the following year.

Senior Ariel Scott paced Penn State’s offense with 21 kills to lead all players. She was joined by the senior tandem of Katie Slay and Deja McClendon, who combined for a total of 25 kills and 11 digs for the match. The trio all earned spots in the NCAA All-Tournament team.

Both teams traded blows in the opening two sets, but it was Penn State that came out on top each time.

The Nittany Lions used a 9-4 run to close out the fist set, halting a Wisconsin rally in the process. And even though the Badgers led for the majority of the second set, and even had a set point at 24-23, Penn State kept its composure and responded with three consecutive points to seal the frame and take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.

Wisconsin raised its level in the third set, keeping Penn State at an arm's-length for most of the period and closed out the set on a 7-4 spurt to push the match to four sets.

But even as the Badgers held a 22-19 lead and were just three points away from pushing the match to five sets, Rose’s group was not phased.

After a timeout, the Nittany Lions answered with a 4-1 run to even the score at 23. Following a Penn State service ace, a kill from McClendon finished off the match and capped off the program’s sixth national championship.

