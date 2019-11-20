Russ Rose knows that there are no easy wins in the Big Ten, and Wednesday’s game against Indiana proved that.

Penn State saw a stronger and more competitive Indiana team in its second matchup of the season against the Hoosiers, but it did not affect the outcome.

The Nittany Lions defeated Indiana in straight sets (25-16, 25-20, 28-26) to improve to 22-4 on the season.

In set one, Serena Gray and Jonni Parker led Penn State to start the match 1-0. Gray recorded a hit percentage of .800 and tallied four kills. An assist from Gabby Blossom set Gray up for set point 25-16.

Indiana didn’t back down in set two. As the Hoosiers trailed by one point, 10-9, Indiana had 12 kills for the match. However, it was still unable to tie the match.

Penn State entered set three having produced 27 kills and seven blocks. After both teams battled to a 17-17 tie, Penn State scored 11 of the next 20 points to win the set and the match.

Trouble with limiting errors

For the second half of its season, one of Penn State’s main focal points has been limiting errors in order to guide a smoother performance.

Four matches ago, the Nittany Lions swept Indiana in three sets with a total of 17 errors, the second-highest out of their last four swept matches against Northwestern, Illinois, Indiana and Maryland.

In Wednesday’s second straight-set win against Indiana this season, Penn State had five errors in the first set, but it finished with 21 on the match.

The Nittany Lions were still able to win the match, but not without another high number of errors.

Serena Gray has another dominating performance

Serena Gray has been one of Penn State’s most consistent performers this season.

Gray hit above .700 in the matches against Holy Cross and Wichita State and averaged a hitting percentage of .500 and above in nine out of Penn State’s 25 matches this season.

With Penn State’s regular season soon coming to an end, the sophomore continued to execute and didn’t give in to Indiana.

In the last matchup against the Hoosiers, Gray hit for .500 and produced 10 kills.

On Wednesday, she topped that performance, hitting .500 once again, and finished with 14 kills to lead all players.

A more ambitious Indiana

A highlight of the match for the Hoosiers was their ability to remain more competitive than usual against Penn State, especially in set three.

The Nittany Lions struggled to maintain a lead for the majority of the set, as Indiana almost extended the match to four sets.

But the Hoosiers still fell short, hitting .059 in the final set and making seven errors to end the match in three sets.