A third set turnaround almost cost Penn State the match.

No. 8 Penn State headed back on the road to face Michigan with a three-match winning streak against Iowa, Maryland and Ohio State.

On Friday, Penn State added Michigan to that list in four sets ( 25-23, 25-20, 25-16, 25-21) but by the skin of its teeth.

In set one, the Nittany Lions hit for .205 with Kaitlyn Hord leading Penn State with 10 kills to start the match on top.

The level of performance from both the Nittany Lions and the Wolverines in the second set was considered back and forth play and resembled that of set one. Penn State racked up 15 kills and Michigan with 12.

After Michigan hit under .200 in both sets one and two, it wasn’t ready to give up the match and enhanced its performance hitting .533 in the third set.

In the final set, Penn State capped off the match, finishing with a total of 56 kills and hitting .244 for the night.

Below are three observations from the match:

No Domination

The Nittany Lions were 12-3 in regular play and 5-1 in Big Ten before the match and its opponent was 12-4 in regular play and also 5-1 in Big Ten.

Even with Michigan unranked, these records reflected an equally competitive performance throughout the match.

Penn State’s and Michigan’s statistical performance were similar. The Nittany Lions were head to head with the Wolverines and neither team gained a lead until the end of each set.

Double digit digs

Just after the second set, Penn State registered 40 digs. 17 of those digs were Senior Kendall White’s.

The Nittany Lions finished the match with 65 digs, its third-highest of the season tying with its match against Stanford and 73 in its second match against Pitt.

It collected 64 against Wisconsin making it its second-highest in Big Ten Play.

This strong defensive aspect of the night allowed the Nittany Lions to hold on the match.

Unranked and still pressuring

The Nittany Lions left Crisler Center victorious, but it wasn’t without some missteps.

In set three, Penn State was blindsided by Michigan. As the Nittany Lions were about to walk away with the match, the Wolverines began to dominate.

The maize and blue fought harder to extend the match along with increasing its statistical performance.

Michigan added on five kills to the 12 they exerted in the first half of the match as Penn State was set at 10.

The Wolverines couldn’t maintain the pace, however, and ultimately fell to the Nittany Lions.