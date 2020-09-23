Hot streaks are meant to burn out over time. But on Sept. 21, 2007, Penn State women’s volleyball began a streak that seemed like it would never end.

From Sept. 21, 2007 to Sept. 11, 2010, the Nittany Lions didn’t lose a single game and compiled 109 consecutive victories.

After a crushing 3-2 loss to Stanford on Sept. 15, Penn State rebounded against Michigan State six days later on Sept. 21 to start the streak.

The win over the Spartans also marked the 900th career win for Russ Rose.

Rose and company cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Spartans, and, little did they know, it would jump-start the longest winning streak in Division I women’s sports history and the second-longest win streak in all of Division I sports at the time.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Spartans in three sets, 30-13, 30-17, 30-17, respectively, sweeping their conference opponent.

Sophomore outside hitter Megan Hodge led the way for the Penn State from an offensive standpoint. She led the team with 12 kills and was aided by middle hitter Christa Harmotto who added 11 kills.

After their 3-0 win over the Spartans, the Nittany Lions would go on to win their next 108 matches.

This impressive winning streak would include three national titles and two undefeated seasons that saw Penn State go an astounding 38-0 in both 2008 and 2009.

In 2007, Penn State went on to win the final 25 games of the season after its victory over Michigan State.

That same stretch saw Penn State shut out its opponents in 21 separate matches.

Up until the championship round, Penn State would not lose a single set in the NCAA Tournament.

After waltzing to the final round of the tournament, the Nittany Lions would square off against Stanford, the last team that would refuse to let the Blue and White see victory.

However, the Nittany Lions would defeat the Cardinal 3-2 en route to the program’s second national title.

At the end of the 2007 season, Rose was voted into AVCA Hall of Fame and was named the AVCA Coach of the Year.

Penn State would go on to win the national title each of the next three seasons, two of which came during its historic win streak.

The historic winning stretch may have spanned over four seasons, but that famous streak all began with a single victory over Michigan State.

