No. 7 Penn State returns home to Rec Hall this weekend to take on two conference opponents and potentially take home the Big Ten title.

The weekend’s first adversary comes in the form of No. 5 Wisconsin. The last time the two faced off was in Wisconsin, where the Badgers defeated the Nittany Lions 3-1.

Nonetheless, the landscape of the conference has developed quite a bit since the teams’ last meeting. Wisconsin and Penn State are currently ranked first and second in the Big Ten respectively, and a win for the Nittany Lions on Friday brings them one step closer to the Big Ten championship.

However, the Badgers are riding out an insurmountable wave of momentum right now, having won their last four matches and sporting a 2-0 record against national powerhouse Nebraska this season.

Wisconsin also boasts a star-studded lineup with players near the top of the Big Ten leaderboard in almost every individual statistic.

The team is first in the conference in kills, averaging 14.71 per set.

Badger setter Sydney Hilley leads the conference in assists, averaging roughly 12.3 assists per set, nearly a full assist more than the runner-up, Penn State’s own Gabby Blossom.

Wisconsin also has a conference-leading 1.69 service aces per set, with two players ranking in the top four in that category.

The high powered Badger offense will be a tough test for the blue and white defense, who struggled deeply in the last faceoff against Wisconsin, giving up three straight sets to lose the match.

If the Nittany Lions are able to topple the conference-leading Badgers, their game against Minnesota will be for more than just a late-season win. A victory against Minnesota would signify the team’s 18th Big Ten title and give Penn State great seeding in the upcoming NCAA tournament.

No. 8 Minnesota, however, is not even close to being an easy victory for the blue and white.

The Golden Gophers are ranked just below Penn State on the national level and are fourth in the conference.

The last time the two faced off was last season when the Nittany Lions came away victors from a thrilling five-set match. However, Minnesota has only gotten better since and is now a conference behemoth with tournament hopes.

However, the Golden Gophers have proven to struggle against other highly ranked opponents, with the season’s conference losses coming against Nebraska and Wisconsin.

The Golden Gopher defense is one of the best in the country, as they are first in the Big Ten in both blocks and digs. Minnesota’s Regan Pittman is first in the conference in blocks, averaging roughly 1.4 per set.

Nevertheless, Penn State has been on fire of late and has only lost one set in the six-game stretch following the loss to Nebraska.

Look for both of the Nittany Lions games this weekend to come down to the wire, as the team is fighting for a conference title and hungry for further success.

The blue and white faces off against Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and against Minnesota at 8 p.m. on Saturday, both matches taking place in Penn State’s own Rec Hall.