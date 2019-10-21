Gabby Blossom’s performance in Michigan was enough to garner attention around the conference.

After the sophomore’s terrific weekend, she earned her first career Big Ten Women's Volleyball Setter of the Week award.

Blossom averaged 12.14 assists and 2.29 digs per set during Penn State’s 3-1 win over the Wolverines on Friday and its win in straight sets against the Spartans on Sunday.

Earlier this season, the sophomore came close to setting a career high with a total of 51 assists in Penn State’s win over Michigan.

In 95 sets over 34 matches in her freshman season, Blossom started her Penn State career strong and finished the season with 99 digs, 86 assists, 11 aces, two kills and two blocks. This season, she’s already accrued 634 assists.