No Rec Hall, no problem.

After a three hour, five-set win against Illinois at home, No. 8 Penn State traveled down to Maryland for its second face-off of the season and defeated the Terrapins in straight sets (25-19, 25-20, 25-22).

In the first set taken by Penn State, the team’s offensive performance was statistically exceeding that of Maryland’s with a 17-8 kill ratio and Penn State hitting nearly .300 higher. Penn State took the set 25-19.

In set two, Maryland performed more familiarly to the Nittany Lions with an increase in hit percentage at .250. But the Terrapins had five service errors which held them back, handing over the second set to Penn State.

In the final set, Penn State allowed momentum to shift a bit hitting below Maryland at most of the set at .125 but managed to maintain a lead and win its third set in a row.

Below are three key match highlights.

Conference ranked opponents

In Saturday’s match, Maryland’s Katie Myers faced off against Penn State’s Kaitlyn Hord.

The redshirt and true sophomore both lead the conference with their statistical performance. Meyers leads in blocks per set as Hord is second with a hitting percentage of .430.

Hord against Maryland hit for .538 for the entirety of the match slightly higher than Meyers for .444 on the night.

Penn State on the road yet still holds onto momentum

Saturday was Penn State’s third match on the road out of the last four matches. The Nittany Lions continued to prove it doesn’t make a difference to the team’s connection on the court.

Momentum on the road can be challenging for a team to maintain, but for Penn State its ability to trust in each other keeps the momentum on its side at home or on the road.

In Penn State’s last two road games against Michigan and Michigan State, it won in four sets or less and had rather exceptional performances.

In the four-set win against Michigan, the team recorded 54 assists and 57 kills. Against the Spartans, in a straight-set win, Penn State managed had eight aces and 10 blocks.

Penn State holds down Maryland’s Erika Pritchard

When the two teams met for the first time this season, Pritchard was seen as Penn State’s biggest threat.

The junior produced 19 kills on Penn State and was responsible for 19.5 points.

On Saturday, the Nittany Lions allowed nine kills and a .211 hit percentage and closing out the outside hitter’s performance.