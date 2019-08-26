In the Big Ten preseason poll on Monday, Penn State was picked to finish fourth in the 2019 Big Ten Women’s volleyball conference. After recently being ranked eighth in the country, three Nittany Lions from the team have been voted Preseason All-Big Ten.

Senior and first team All-America libero Kendall White has been chosen.

She was voted the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year last season and was a first team All-Big Ten honoree. White is ranked fourth in program history with 1,520 digs.

Sophomores Jonni Parker and Kaitlyn Hord have also been chosen from the team’s roster based on standout debut seasons in 2018.

Both Parker and Hord were acknowledged for their performances in their rookie seasons.

Parker was a first team All-Big Ten player and Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and Hord was voted to the second team. Parker was a third team All-America selection playing right side hitter, while Hord was an honorable mention All-America honoree for her work as a middle blocker.

Out of the fourteen players chosen for the Preseason All-Big Ten Team, Penn State is in a three-way tie for the most representatives with Nebraska and Minnesota.