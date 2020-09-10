Russ Rose's squad has formally announced the playing numbers for its 2020 incoming players.

Freshman outside hitter Annie Cate Fitzpatrick will don No. 0 and fellow first-year outside hitters Macy Van Den Elzen and Anastasiya Kudryashova will wear Nos. 7 and 18, respectively.

West Virgina transfer and junior defensive specialist Keatan Broughton will wear No. 3 and grad transfer right side hitter Hannah Flowers, who most recently played at Memphis, will wear No. 8.

Rounding out the newcomers are middle blocker Allie Holland, defensive specialist Maddie Bilinovic and defensive specialist Sam McCool.

They will wear Nos. 20, 2 and 12, respectively.

