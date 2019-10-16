Imagine the feeling of standing in Rec Hall at 13 years old and being star struck.

For some Penn State fans, attending a volleyball game is something fun to do with family or friends, but for the younger Nittany Lion fans, its impact goes beyond the ups and downs of the matches.

“Just watching them move, it’s almost like you can copy how they do things,” 13-year-old Marissa Fix said.

Marissa, along with other children of all ages who admire every aspect of these student-athletes on and off the court, is part of what Penn State’s foundation as a program is built around.

“It makes me feel grateful that we get to be role models for young girls or boys who look up to us as more than just Penn State fans,” senior libero Kendall White said.

These children aren’t just another part of the fan section in Rec Hall. To this team, they truly define what Penn State plays for.

“There is this little boy named Tyler and last year I met him and his family, and they were just the biggest fans,” sophomore outside hitter Jonni Parker said. “I didn’t know them before that, and after I met them they followed me on social media. There were even videos of him standing in front of the TV watching the games.”

Because of moments like this, a few Nittany Lions, like Kristin Krause, White and Parker, will never understand the feeling of what it’s like to fake a smile after a match.

“Win or lose, it’s a very refreshing feeling to have our fans always love and support us through anything, and admiring what we do out here,” Krause said.

After each game, the wooden court at Rec Hall transforms into a sea of children holding posters, wearing jerseys and taking pictures with each of the players.

However, Penn State makes sure that the relationship between the team and its fans goes beyond the pizza and ice cream after a match in Rec Hall.

“They mail us letters and we mail them back,” White said. “As a program, we try our best to engage with them and really let them know how much we care for them because they care for us.”

Throughout the season, different high school volleyball teams will attend each home match in support of the Nittany Lions, and some of the teams will even make an appearance at a Penn State practice to learn from the players.

With such a special connection, Penn State makes sure to show that its fans dedication never goes unrecognized.

“Every October, Penn State athletics has a ‘trick or treat’ event at the All Sports Museum and the athletes will go sit around at their spot in the museum, pass out candy and play games with kids,” Krause said. “That’s kind of a chance for us to admire all of the little kids and celebrate them and our need for us to give back.”

Krause and Parker are elementary education majors, and both players work with students every Tuesday and Thursday night.

“Kristin babysits her coaches’ kids who are little baby nuggets,” White said. “Kids cling to her like candy, she does everything she can with them and it’s very beautiful.”

Krause plans to touch the lives of many more children in volleyball, and outside of the sport as well. In one aspect, she has already done this by writing back-and-forth to a pen pal in need of some advice.

“She was battling some emotional issues and I think by talking to me, it kept her mind off of things and it was very beneficial for her,” Krause said. “This was very important and emotional to me because then I got to meet her against Rutgers for the first time and it was awesome just to hear from her dad about how much of an impact I had on her life.”

As a team, Penn State emphasizes giving back beyond signing jerseys and autographs. Instead, the Nittany Lions set aside time during THON weekend to go to the tennis courts and play with THON kids.

“This is a time for us to recognize people who are going through something so significant in their lives,” Krause said. “We’re just trying to make an impact them in a positive way and create a happy smile on their face.”

Depending on the sport and the players, it’s not as common or simple for a college sports program to be as involved with its fans as Penn State is.

But for this women’s volleyball team, children consider the players to be heroes and role models.

“When I attended a camp for Penn State, we all split up into groups by position and our coaches for it are the Penn State players, like Kendall White and Jenna Hampton,” 13-year-old Gracie Riddle said. “I am able to learn from them and look up to them.”

At the collegiate level, a fan base as strong as Penn State’s is hard to come across and the Nittany Lions realize the significance of that by dedicating their ability to make their fans proud on the court.

“I think that’s what makes collegiate volleyball special because there aren’t really professional leagues in America when it comes to volleyball,” White said. “So I think that cheering for us is a sense of pride among our fans, and college sports are awesome because of that loyalty and support.”

Even in her fourth season, White continues to be amazed by the love and admiration that this program receives from its youngest fans.

Instead of looking up to movie stars or professional athletes, the Nittany Lions are already looked at as idols and role models by those that will be Penn State’s biggest fans for years to come.

“It is really an amazing thing that you are admired by all of these kids who have the rest of their lives ahead of them," White said, "and it’s you that they chose to adore.”