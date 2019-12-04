On Wednesday, four Nittany Lions were named to the All-Big Ten teams.

Senior starting libero Kendall White was named to the first team along with sophomore middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and sophomore right side hitter Jonni Parker.

Sophomore setter Gabby Blossom was named to the All-Big Ten second team.

Senior defensive specialist Emily Sciorra also earned a Big Ten Sportsmanship award.

White also was awarded Big Ten player of the year for the second straight season, making it three straight years Penn State has won the award.