With the score knotted at 14 in the fifth set, Pitt served the ball, and Penn State bumped and set Allyson Cathey for a kill.

On the ensuing Penn State serve, the Nittany Lions officially redeemed themselves on the weekend with a 16-14 win in five sets.

Continuing last weeks trend of being down one game and going into a second Penn State eventually found its rhythm and won its second match of the weekend against Pitt in five sets (28-26, 25-21,25-21,25-20, 16-14).

These three factors were contributions to the team's win.

An improved performance on the road

There was no such thing as home-court advantage for Penn State in its first home-and-home series against Pitt.

No.4 Penn State suffered a hard loss in the first match against the Panthers on Friday but showed improvement in performance on the road in game two.

As the visiting team, less worry about balancing certain issues and distractions at home was found to be beneficial to the blue and white.

Pitt perfect no longer

No.6 Pitt continued to play with no fear.

The last two time ACC conference winning champions were in search of keeping their 2019 undefeated season alive.

The Panthers battled Penn State with the same tenacity it won with in game one on Friday.

Not wanting to let go of it’s perfect record the Panthers tried closing out any gap for the Nittany Lions to earn a point, with each set coming down to the end.

Finding a rhythm

Penn State was able to get back on its feet from the start of the match and remained consistent in its style of play compared to its performance on Friday.

With its first one day gap of the season in between matches, the Nittany Lions absorbed a few of its troubles on the court and came out against Pitt more prepared in round two.