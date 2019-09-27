A sloppy victory littered with mistakes led Russ Rose to question Penn State’s merits as a volleyball program.

Penn State crawled back into the first set against Michigan State and then turned the game over to move to an 8-2 overall record, but it wasn’t pretty.

Rose was not satisfied with how tonight’s match played out even with the win winding up in Penn State’s hands.

“I do not think we played really well but we have not for a week and a half now so it might be the level that we are playing at,” Rose said.

After five straight wins for the Nittany Lions to kick off their 2019 season against Hofstra, Holy Cross, Wichita State, Iowa State and LSU, the rest of the season has left much to be desired according to Rose.

“I was not really impressed with much that we did and I haven’t been,” Rose said. “Lucky there are rules to prevent from practicing right now because I would do some roster management right this moment.”

Penn State’s performance and rhythm have been out of sync since its loss to Stanford.

Since that intense grind of a match, the team seems to not be on the same page.

“I think we played much better in the beginning of the year than we are playing now but I’m happy to have beat Michigan State because they are a good team and they came in here with a record of 9-1,” Rose said.

A loss of success in the offense for Penn State has been hurting the team in new ways and causing problems within the functionality of the team.

“I was disappointed in all of the players on our side,” Rose said. “I thought Jonni [Parker] played well, Keeton [Holcomb] passed well and Jenna played good defense, that is all.”

The offense plays a major role in creating this rhythm for Penn State. Having each dynamic part of the offense always on top of its game will make all the difference in matches.

“We have to get our passing into a rhythm that way we can get our middles established more and open up the pins to get our offense running the way it use to,” Jonni Parker said.

Penn State will face Rutgers on Saturday, and a matchup against No. 13 Wisconsin is on the horizon.

The Nittany Lions will need to limit their mistakes and hope that their offense starts clicking again if they want to win matches against the more difficult teams in the Big Ten.

“We have not been playing well the last week and a half and I think for right now our team has to get our confidence back and that is a big factor,” Parker said. “We have to play like we know how to.”