Penn State remained at No. 8 in the AVCA Coaches Poll following a 2-0 weekend at home.

With wins against Indiana and No. 16 Purdue, the team was able to retain its spot.

For the rest of the Big Ten, No. 5 Minnesota moved up one spot. Wisconsin moved down to the No. 7 spot while Nebraska moved up one spot to No. 6.

Penn State will play No. 25 Illinois and Northwestern this upcoming week on the road.