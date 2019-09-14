A distressing loss to Stanford on Friday didn’t overwhelm No. 4 Penn State on Saturday.

In an overall balanced match, No. 10 Oregon was defeated in three sets by the Nittany Lions (25-21,29-28,25-19), leaving Penn State 6-1 on the season.

A more balanced performance and stable mindset was what Penn State was looking for as the game progressed, especially after the result against Stanford. The team then met these standards and dominated for much of the match.

Several key players maintained the momentum for the Nittany Lions but in particular, Jonni Parker was consistent in each set and producing 15 kills in just three sets.

Parker and Kaitlyn Hord were once again on top of their game after Friday’s match racking up a total of 23 kills to send Penn State to victory.

Last season against the Ducks, both were impressive with a combination of 20 kills in just three sets and after reuniting to play them Saturday, the sophomores performed identical to last season, if not better.

Coach Russ Rose took on a more open-minded perspective going into Oregon after Friday’s physical and emotional match.

He is aware of skills the team has to work on but most importantly to keep things flowing as a team as the season continues.

The Ducks showed little pressure against Penn State trailing by an average of seven points in set one.

However, this was temporary. Oregon took a lead over Penn State early in the second set and tested the waters as Ronika Stone served up a hit percentage of .857.

Even after the Nittany Lions came from behind to steal the second set and take a commanding lead, Oregon continued to fight until the end, staying close with Penn State, never giving the match up easily.

Penn State’s center point of concentration this weekend was making sure to not let things get out of their control and not allow one match to dictate another.

This was evident in a fast but steady third set, as Penn State was able to put the game away and end a weekend of high-level competition from the West Coast with a victory.