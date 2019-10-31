During this time of the year, Penn State fears more than just the Big Ten.

As they prepare for weekly matches in an apparently haunted Rec Hall and join in on the Halloween festivities outside of volleyball, a few Nittany Lions might have to call Ghostbusters.

Instead of turning Harry Potter or aliens into creative costumes or fixing up some cobbler as a tasty seasonal dessert, each play a different role in these young student-athletes lives.

“When I was younger the Harry Potter movie with the werewolf came out, I was scared so much and now if there is a full moon I sprint inside and my teammates make fun of me for it,” senior defensive specialist Keeton Holcomb said.

Holcomb understands werewolves don’t exist, but this fear constructs a certain mindset that sometimes never disappears.

“I grew up with my parents watching live documentaries such as Expedition Unknown,” Holcomb said. “I love those TV shows so it all started as a child and I definitely believed in supernatural stuff more after watching them.”

Holidays such as Halloween can feel nonexistent for busy college students — especially a student-athlete that is maintaining a loaded schedule — but one of Kaitlyn Hord’s past nightmares is a memory that she relives every Halloween.

“I have an experience when I was four with aliens and I can’t remember if it was real or not,” Hord said. “I heard this thing come down stairs, so I got up and I see this green blob leaving slime as it walks into my kitchen and then I grab a pan, bang it and I still don’t remember what happened after that.”

For Hord, the extraterrestrial experience is one she can’t look back on without getting goosebumps, but during the holidays, Serena Gray can’t help but be spooked in believing her loved ones like to hang around.

“I used to have this aunt that really was terrible at cutting pie and for the holidays she would cut the pie a certain way or if it was a cobbler, she would scoop out the middle,” Gray said. “The year after she passed, the cobbler had a scoop out of the middle as if her legacy lives on.”

Whether it’s a nightmare or a ghostly experience, Jenna Hampton and Allyson Cathey aren’t ones for the scary tactics or sticking around for long when it comes to any part of Halloween.

“I am a wimp and I’m really scared of spooky stuff such as ouija boards,” Jenna Hampton said. “I run away from it but that’s because I believe in it.”

Cathey is up for a classic tradition of going door to door with her brother, but for this holiday, that is where her and her family draw the line.

“With the whole Halloween ordeal, my family is not a huge ‘let’s decorate the house’ type of family,” Cathey said. “We will take my brother trick or treating but as far as supernatural and ghost stuff go,we don’t believe in that.”

This season, Penn State will face Iowa on Friday — the day after Halloween — and the Nittany Lions are pretty content that they don’t have to play at home.

According to the men’s volleyball coach, Mark Pavlik, Rec Hall might have more afterlife to offer downstairs than it does life, upstairs.

“After re-doing our locker rooms and flipping the bathroom area with the shower area, the flooring was broken up and underneath was a stairwell that no one knew existed,” Pavlik said. “Eventually it was discovered that it was there from the original building and led to storage and catacombs in the sub-basement.”

But the mysterious aura doesn’t end there for the historic structure of 91 years.

“I was sitting in here one day doing work and the next thing I know I see the walls start swaying back and forth,” Pavlik said. “That was the day there was an earthquake in Virginia and it still doesn’t add up that we would have felt those tremors all the way up here and to me that was creepy.”

Despite the eerie sensations, Pavlik knows that after sleeping over in Rec Hall some nights during the season, there’s nothing to be afraid of.

“This is such a part of my career here, its friendly and what I have always looked at as my home,” Pavlik said. “I’m willing to bet because so many people have memories of great things in here, they are friendly ghosts.”

However, this doesn’t leave out the fact that some of the highlighted events to take place in Rec Hall aren’t attributed to some invisible members joining the roster.

“It’s funny because I like to tell the guys when you look at plays that happen it’s because of their hard work, but you can try to contribute it to a helpful hand from the supernatural,” Pavlik said.