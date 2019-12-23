Penn State women's volleyball NCAA second round vs Towson, Kendall White (3) and Jonni Parker (9) celebrate
Penn State came in at No. 7 in the final AVCA Coaches Poll of the season.

The Nittany Lions moved up one spot from the previous iteration of the rankings that came out on Dec. 2 before the NCAA Tournament.

Penn State won three games in this year's tournament over Princeton, Towson and Cincinnati before falling in its rematch with Stanford in the regional final.

The Cardinal went on to win their third NCAA title in four years.

The Nittany Lions finished the season with an overall record of 27-6, improving their win percentage from the previous season by 5.3 percent.

