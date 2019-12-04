No. 8 Penn State has now concluded the regular season and is heading into the first round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament on Friday night. Penn State is seeded at No. 11 in the tournament and is set to host Princeton at Rec Hall.

Prior to this weekend’s matches, Russ Rose and his players were available to speak of the team’s preparation heading into this week.

Here are three takeaways:

Ranking is irrelevant

In last year’s NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament, the Nittany Lions were seeded No. 8 overall. This year, the team is at No. 11, which marks the first time since 2016 the team is outside of the top 10.

Rose is not looking too much into the rankings and rather focusing on the match to come. After being apart of the board in the early years of Rose’s career, he knows the work that goes into choosing the rankings and the bracket.

“I think the tournament always has the same level of excitement no matter how you look at it,” Rose said. “There are always people that are excited about where they are going and you’re they are playing. There are also going to be some people who have some sort of complaints about certain things.”

Big time preparation

The Big Ten conference is one of the most prestigious and reputable conferences in all of college volleyball.

Setter Gabby Blossom mentioned how the competitiveness of the Big Ten prepares the team for the postseason tournament play. Having the ability to play top teams in college volleyball assists the endurance of the team for longer and physically demanding matches.

“The Big Ten definitely helps prepare us because we are used to playing two really good teams back-to-back,” Blossom said. “So going into the tournament, you have that kind of sense that you can play really hard games back-to-back and you know your body can physically take playing back-to-back.”

New teams, new styles

One of the interesting parts about tournament play is the possibility for matchups between teams which tend not to play each other during the regular season.

Typically, Penn State would not face Princeton, Towson or American in a normal season yet will have the opportunity to play against these teams in the first two rounds.

Kaitlyn Hord discussed the chance playing new teams is one of their favorite parts about the tournament. Seeing new styles of play and players keeps themselves on their toes.

“Playing a different variety of teams because I think in the Big Ten there is a certain style, and I want to branch out and see what other teams are about,” Hord said.