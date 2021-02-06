After defeating Illinois in four sets Friday night, the Nittany Lions defeated the Fighting Illini for the second straight match. But this time, the blue and white went the distance.

The match started strong for Penn State as it dominated in the first set and won 25-16.

Much like the first match of the series, though, Illinois began to find its footing in the second set and battled with the Nittany Lions until eventually prevailing 29-27.

Similarly, the third set went back and forth between the two squads and again the Illini were able to hold off Penn State and won 28-26.

Heading into the fourth with a 2-1 deficit to overcome, the Nittany Lions were able to take back the momentum and force a deciding fifth set with a 25-15 win.

Finally, in the deciding set of the match, Penn State’s offense had little to no problems closing out Illinois and took the set 15-8.

Offensive inconsistency

Penn State’s offense came out of the gates hitting on all cylinders against Illinois, starting with a .478 hitting percentage in the first set.

But from there, Illinois was able to stifle any kind of offensive explosion.

In the next two sets, the Illini held Penn State to a hitting percentage under .200, and was able to win both sets to take a 2-1 lead.

With their backs up against the wall, the Nittany Lions’ offense bounced back and was able to replicate some of their success from the first set to secure their second victory of the season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State was able to avoid errors for the most part during the night, but its inability to score at times allowed Illinois to stick around in the second and third sets.

The inconsistencies with the offense could be due to the absence of some key starters, but the scoring display the Nittany Lions put on in the last set was a positive takeaway.

Defensive dominance

Much of Penn State’s success came from its ability to stop the Illini’s offense.

When the blue and white’s offense wasn’t clicking, the Nittany Lions relied on the net protection of Kaitlyn Hord and Jonni Parker to block the Fighting Illini’s shots and extend rallies.

Likewise, Penn State was able to hold its opponent to just a .144 hit percentage and totaled 67 digs to stay in some close sets.

The reliability of the defense proved to be huge for Penn State and should bode well for future matches this season.

Standout individual performances

Despite missing some key starters for the second match in a row, Penn State seemed to get contributions from the same players it relied on earlier in the series against Illinois.

Kaitlyn Hord led the way for the Nittany Lions to continue her hot start to the season.

Freshman Annie Cate Fitzpatrick continues to impress early on in her Penn State career as she finished with nearly 20 kills in just her second start.

For the Illini, the offense continued to run through the impressive pairing of Megan Cooney and Raina Terry. The duo provided a much needed boost for Illinois, and combined for more than 30 kills.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE