For anyone who went into the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a perfect bracket, that is now likely no longer the case.

Following the first weekend of matches, the entire bracket went into mayhem. With several upsets already, it’s continually proving that this tournament is anyone’s championship to win.

One of those upsets came on Saturday when Cincinatti disposed of No. 6 Pitt in five sets, setting up a matchup between the Nittany Lions and Bearcats on Friday night in Palo Alto, California — home to the Stanford Cardinal.

With Pitt now being out of the running for an NCAA title, Penn State has an easier path to take on Stanford for the second time this season and potentially move onto the Final Four. But first, the team has to get through Cincinnati.

Cincinnati has had 12 NCAA appearances in program history, and following Saturday’s upset victory has won only six NCAA Tournament matches. Since 1981, Penn State has made it into the NCAA Tournament every year, and only five of those times did the team not make it past the first round.

Cincinnati has one main hitter who is continuously set up for attacks, as compared to Penn State’s offense which is more diverse and spread out in terms of offensive output. Redshirt senior Jordan Thompson has culminated 768 kills for the Bearcats as of Dec. 8. By comparison, Serena Gray, Kaitlyn Hord and Jonni Parkers’ kills — Penn State’s leading scorers — have combined to register 977 kills.

Thompson helped lead her team to a 15-1 record in conference play, including one match against UConn when she recorded 50 kills.

Only two teams from the American Athletic Conference made the NCAA Tournament, versus the Big Ten conference having six teams in the tournament, three of which are ranked in the top 10.

If Penn State is able to effectively defend Thompson and build an early lead in each set, then the game should be smooth sailing for Penn State.

By putting a greater emphasis on defending the top scorer for Cincinnati, Penn State will have to force Bearcat setter Armania Heckenmueller to set other hitters, only one of which has half as many kills as Thompson this season.

Hypothetically, if Penn State beat Cincinnati, the Nittany Lions would most likely face No. 3 Stanford the following day. Although Penn State lost to Stanford in the beginning of the season, the team has a chance this time around if everything goes according to plan.

Senior outside hitter Kathryn Plummer, a key part of Stanford’s offense, was injured for the majority of the season following the game with Penn State.

Although Plummer has returned from her undisclosed injury, it has still been less than a month since she was allowed to play.

Since the opening of the season, Penn State has cleaned up on initial areas of weakness that were targets for opponents — such as fluidity, serve receive and coming up with who goes in at which rotation.

If Penn State focuses on the small aspects of the game — serving away from the libero, adjusting on the spot and effective coverage — it can add up in the long run to keep up the Nittany Lions run for the title.

With more experience under its belt, if Penn State plays its game with confidence and side out in a couple of points, then the Nittany Lions have a chance at beating Stanford.