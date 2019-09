Penn State moved down in AVCA Polls to No.5 on Monday after facing Pitt in two matches this past weekend at home and on the road.

The first match resulted in a three set victory for Pitt where it overpowered Penn State in multiple aspects.

On Sunday Penn State worked to redeem itself and in a vigorous five set match and came out on top

Pitt now advances in ranking replacing Penn State to stand at No.4.