For the past 40 seasons, Russ Rose has built up a powerhouse of a women’s volleyball program at Penn State.

Holding the second most NCAA championship titles in the country at seven, year after year the Nittany Lions produce at a high level as Penn State continues to make sports history.

Here are five of the best seasons in the history of the storied program.

2014

Despite the loss of multiple All-American graduates the year before, the Nittany Lions overcame what was supposed to be a rebuilding season to lead the NCAA in hitting and hold a 36-3 overall record.

Sitting with a 16-2 record, the season took a turning point when the team experienced a 3-1 setback to Illinois at Rec Hall. But then five days later, the Nittany Lions rebounded defeating Purdue in five sets and continued to have 16 consecutive victories to lead them to the postseason.

In the NCAA tournament, Penn State rolled over No. 1 seed Stanford, Big Ten champion and No. 4 seed Wisconsin and BYU in the finals to snag its record seventh NCAA national championship in the past nine years.

2013

With the help of multiple All-American seniors, the 2013 team was able to snatch Penn State’s 16th Big Ten championship along with another national championship.

Despite facing No. 7 Stanford and No.12 Wisconsin in the NCAA tournament, the Nittany Lions were able to come out with wins to give them the title and a 25-game win streak.

To conclude a season of a 28-2 record, 20 of the wins being shutouts, Penn State won its sixth national championship, tying Stanford for the most Division I national titles and earning its fifth trophy in the past seven seasons.

1999

This year was the first of many NCAA championships for Rose as Penn State defeated Pacific, 3-2 and Stanford, 3-0 to claim the title.

This was the first time all season that Stanford had been swept by any team as Penn State’s strong defense held the Cardinals to a season low of a .008 hitting percentage.

This team also extended Penn State’s NCAA record home-match winning streak to 80 straight wins that season, which would carry over to an eventual 87 in the 2000 season.

2007

2007 began the historic four-year stretch of the Nittany Lions women’s volleyball team being consecutive champions.

The Nittany Lions shattered the NCAA tournament record for team hitting percentage at a combined .424 clip while averaging 16.75 kills per game through six matches.

Penn State also tied the 1998 Long Beach team for the NCAA record for service aces in an NCAA tournament with 43 in six matches.

2008

The 2008 team is widely considered as one of the best volleyball teams in NCAA history.

The Nittany Lions won every individual set of the regular season and finished the year only dropping two sets.

In fact, Penn State only had one game all season go more than three sets.

In the NCAA tournament, Penn State beat Nebraska in five sets to break its 96 game match win streak in front of a record breaking audience.

The Nittany Lions swept Stanford 3-0 in the championship game and joined USC as the only repeat champions to go undefeated.

Five players on the team were named to the First Team All-Big Ten team.

Six players were named to the ACVA All-Mideast Region team, which was a school record and more than any other program in the nation.

Rose was named Big Ten coach of the year and ACVA Division I coach of the year — the first time any coach repeated as the recipient of the award and the fourth time he claimed it, which was more than any other coach in the country.