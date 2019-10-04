An upset on No. 5 Penn State’s record calls for quick change in the next three days.

After the Nittany Lions lost at No. 13 Wisconsin in four sets Wednesday, they have their work cut out for them as they look forward to once again having the home-court advantage against Iowa on Saturday night.

In the match against the Badgers, Penn State started off strong in the first set. The Nittany Lions handled their business calmly, especially when serving.

But around the middle of the second set, a switch flipped in Penn State’s game, and the Nittany Lions looked to like a completely different team compared to what was shown in the first set. The lack of experience was evident later on, which the Badgers used to their advantage to take down the nation’s No. 5 team.

Although Iowa remains unranked, it does not mean the team cannot put up a fight. The Hawkeyes played No. 7 Minnesota at their home court on Wednesday night as well, and stuck with the Gophers throughout the entirety of the match.

In the final set, Iowa had the momentum, and, although it ultimately lost the final set in extra points, the Hawkeyes never stopped fighting and finding holes in Minnesota’s defense to score points. When the Hawkeyes had possession of the ball for serve, the team capitalized on every opportunity it had to create a gap between themselves and the opponent.

Like Penn State, Iowa is a young team. In fact, 12 out of 17 Hawkeyes are underclassmen, so the match will be a battle of relatively inexperienced teams.

The match takes place at Rec Hall on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.