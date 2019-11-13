With three weeks left in conference play, No. 8 Penn State will be back on the road to take on No. 25 and Northwestern this weekend.

On Tuesday, Russ Rose met with the media prior to practice.

Here are three takeaways from what he and the players said:

Road disadvantages

Following two weeks on the road, the team had a brief moment at home to celebrate the efforts of the senior class. Yet, the Nittany Lions will be packing their bags again to go on the road for another two weeks.

Being on the road already imposes challenges on the lives of the players outside of the court — missing classes, traveling by plane and bus and breaking out of a normal routine at home. However in game situations, those challenges are heightened.

“Everybody is better at home,” Rose said. “Everyone serves better at home. Everybody is more comfortable. They got a good home court advantage crowd — it is pretty animated — and a great student section.”

Like senior, like sophomore

As one starts to get more comfortable in the program, having a mentor who helps young players find their way is helpful. Having someone assist on and off the court can be a guiding hand through the program and college in general.

For outside hitter Amanda Phegley, she is the same transition redshirt senior Tori Gorrell had to go through. Phegley went from a middle blocker to now an outside hitter, and she has said how Gorrell has been her go-to for her growth in both positions.

“She is the one that I look to, and just go, ‘Hey! You have been here forever, you know what you are doing.’ She is super helpful,” Phegley said.

Lasting impacts

The postseason is around the corner, and that means for the seniors it is time to part ways with the Penn State women’s volleyball program as a player and transition into becoming an alumnus. Although each player wore a Penn State jersey, each had vastly different impacts on the program.

Rose recalled the five seniors and their unique contributions to the team. With a variety of talent and mental strength, the impact each player made goes beyond the years spent on the court.

“Kendall [White] has always played hard. Tori, I think is having her best year this year,” Rose said. “Emily [Sciorra] has always been a very positive team player with a lot of energy and spirit. Kristin [Krause] always has a good handle on the game and a great volleyball IQ. Keeton [Holcomb] came back to Penn State and wanted to finish something that she had started.”