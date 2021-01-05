Penn State has once again been ranked among the best before the program starts its season this spring.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 9 in the AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll after going 27-6 a season ago.

The Russ Rose-led squad made it to the NCAA Tournament before being bounced by Stanford in the regional final.

Penn State opens its 2021 campaign against Michigan on Jan. 22 in the first of a two-game series versus the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

