The Big Ten Network will have live women's volleyball on its airwaves again very soon.
This Friday, top-ranked Wisconsin will host No.13 Purdue in Madison at 6:30 p.m. eastern time.
Just four days later, No. 9 Penn State will begin its season by hosting unranked Ohio State. The match is set to be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network at 7 p.m. eastern time.
Penn State joins Wisconsin, No. 5 Nebraska, and No. 7 Minnesota as the four Big Ten teams ranked in the top-10. Purdue and Michigan (No.24) also cracked the top-25.
The Nittany Lions will face their first ranked opponent in early February when they travel to Minneapolis to take on the Golden Gophers Feb. 12 and 14.
Thirty-nine Big Ten matches will be televised on the network, with Lisa Byington and Chris Vosters as play-by-play broadcasters and analysts Liz Nelson, Salima Rockwell, and Michelle McMahon serving as color commentators.
Rec Hall is offering cardboard fan cutouts in their student section for the spring 2021 season.