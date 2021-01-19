The Big Ten Network will have live women's volleyball on its airwaves again very soon.

This Friday, top-ranked Wisconsin will host No.13 Purdue in Madison at 6:30 p.m. eastern time.

Just four days later, No. 9 Penn State will begin its season by hosting unranked Ohio State. The match is set to be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network at 7 p.m. eastern time.

Penn State joins Wisconsin, No. 5 Nebraska, and No. 7 Minnesota as the four Big Ten teams ranked in the top-10. Purdue and Michigan (No.24) also cracked the top-25.

The Nittany Lions will face their first ranked opponent in early February when they travel to Minneapolis to take on the Golden Gophers Feb. 12 and 14.

Thirty-nine Big Ten matches will be televised on the network, with Lisa Byington and Chris Vosters as play-by-play broadcasters and analysts Liz Nelson, Salima Rockwell, and Michelle McMahon serving as color commentators.

