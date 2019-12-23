Editor's Note: As the 2010s come to a close, The Daily Collegian looks back on at the defining moments in Penn State's decade in news, sports, arts and more with its Decade In Review edition, available in both print and online.

Since 2011, Penn State isn’t the only team with a target on its back anymore.

Russ Rose doesn’t look back, but maybe that changes in terms of trying to become the team Penn State was from 2007-10.

It will take Rose looking into the past to figure out if his team’s highest point of success for nearly half a decade eight years ago will ever return.

It was Dec. 18, 2010 when the Nittany Lions captured their fourth consecutive national title in a sweep against California.

Rose became the first coach in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball history to win five national titles, and Penn State was on top of the volleyball world.

The Nittany Lions were seeded fourth in the nation, 32-5 overall and had just won the top prize in college volleyball for the fourth straight year.

It was a moment Penn State would experience again in 2014, but not before the program had to deal with a few setbacks.

Just one season after Penn State was awarded the 2010 NCAA title, UCLA ended the Nittany Lions’ streak of national championships, as the Bruins knocked Penn State out of the Sweet 16 in 2011.

From then on, the Nittany Lions were no longer the most dominant team in the country.

It was at that point that other strong and consistently successful programs began to rise to the level of Penn State.

The history between Penn State and Stanford is fairly balanced with Penn State claiming six wins out of the teams’ 14 matchups since 2007 .

However, the Nittany Lions have lost four of their last five matchups against the Cardinal, including a four-set defeat in the Elite Eight last season.

“It’s a team that is capable of putting a streak together similar to the one we had a number of years ago and I have great admiration for the fact that they don’t back down to strong competition even after being the defending national champs last season,” Rose said.

But Penn State’s biggest challenge this decade has been with a Big Ten rival.

Nebraska has beaten Penn State 13 times out of the 19 matchups between the two teams since 2007, further proving that Penn State is no longer the only team to be reckoned with in the Big Ten .

Having not faced Penn State in 2009 or 2010 — two of the four years that the Nittany Lions won national titles — it presents a question about whether or not Penn State really would have won four national titles in a row if the two teams would have met in the NCAA Tournament.

In fact, after winning its third national title of the decade in 2014, Nebraska put an end to Penn State’s season in the Sweet 16 in 2016 and the Final Four in 2017.

When programs like Stanford and Nebraska began to build up their successes, it was only a matter of time until they stood out along Penn State in NCAA Tournament history.

Penn State ranks above Stanford and Nebraska in only two categories out of five — most tournament appearances and most NCAA championships.

“I think its cool seeing programs trying to create that program history and build up that standard of what success is and what they want for their team,” Stanford assistant coach Alisha Glass Childress said.

Nearly a decade after the Nittany Lions were at the top of the sport, Stanford, Nebraska and UCLA weren’t just seen as some of Penn State’s most competitive opponents anymore.

Those programs now have the same target on their backs as Penn State once did.

A target that Glass Childress once had on her back.

Glass Childress was a Nittany Lion before she was hired as an assistant coach at Stanford. She won three national titles at Penn State and was a leader of some of the most dominant teams to come through Happy Valley.

She described this target as one that doesn’t just disappear after a team is no longer ranked No. 1, or the defending national champion, and that the Nittany Lions will always have this target on their backs.

But now, so do other programs.

“When you have success for a short period of time for several years like Penn State did that target becomes you and when your no longer in that success its still on you and it only ever leaves when another team can establish that same dominance,” Glass Childress said.

According to Glass Childress, becoming the national champion is the clear goal of any team but shouldn’t be the only thing worth fighting for.

“I think what’s more important is the fact that Penn State has always been and continues to be in the mix,” Glass Childress said. “When you get to be a program that people respect and have to defend against then that’s what should be a goal for a team to maintain.”

Even at the time of Penn State’s historical peak in success, Stanford and Nebraska were top teams. Both teams have been ranked at the top of the polls for many years, and have split the last four national titles.

The Cardinal now have the most national championships in Division I women’s volleyball with eight — overtaking Penn State’s seven national titles — while Nebraska stands in third place with five titles.

Glass Childress believes that this success is formed by many factors but the rotation of dominance between these teams and their ability to remain successful for several years depends on one necessary element.

“It requires finding what their identity is as a team and recruiting the right kids to fill that,” Glass Childress said. “It can never just be one team that dominates, there’s going to always be other schools that will want to knock them off and want to be competitive but I think any team has the capability to do that.”

Penn State found its identity in 2007 but not because of a dominant overall record, its skillful roster, an elite program or historic coach.

“We just wanted to honor and uplift what the class before us and the generations before us have created,” Glass Childress said. “And then you see individuals feel like they can be more than just the sum of their parts and I think it’s a merging of those two concepts.”

Glass Childress feels that establishing this identity is what separates a team from being good and great. It is what creates success in a team beyond earning a national title.

“That’s what’s special about sports, you build a program and you think on paper you have what it takes and one match can change the course of that and I think it’s cool to see programs go up and down and pass that on from one to another but that’s how it will always be,” Glass Childress said.

Stanford has the record now and they can continue it for the next couple years but Glass Childress knows that can change quickly and someones going to follow, fight and maybe get one or two titles as well.

“It’s easy to say I want to win a national championship but it’s the way that you do it and the way that you compete and the way you can tap into that goal every day in practice, postseason, preseason, on and off the court that gets you there,” Glass Childress said.

Staying connected to this identity is what led Glass Childress and her team to success during her time at Penn State, and she believes the Nittany Lions have what it takes to become national champs again.

“No matter what the rivalry is, when you play Penn State you step onto the court with a different kind of air,” Glass Childress said. “It’s a different atmosphere and having that target makes it challenging no matter what because your giving everyone’s best and that mindset changes from year to year.”

However, another national title won’t change the way Penn State program is seen.

“Penn State is now up against everybody’s best and that is a very challenging thing,” Glass Childress said. “But I don’t think you can ever really count them out that’s what happens when you have successes, everyone is gunning for you, all the time.”