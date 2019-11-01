Penn State has not lost the first set against Iowa since 2012, and that didn’t change on Friday.

No. 7 Penn State remained on the road and won its third straight match in three sets (25-12, 25-22, 25-19) in the second meeting of the season between the Nittany Lions and the Hawkeyes.

In set one, Penn State’s offense dominated that of Iowa’s and led the entire set, nearly doubling the Hawkeyes’ statistics. Penn State hit .333 and recorded 16 kills, while Iowa hit .114 and seven kills.

Iowa kept pace with Penn State in set two as its performance on both sides of the ball accelerated, holding Penn State to back and forth play.

In set three, Penn State’s offense capped off the match as it took off with an eight-point lead towards the end of the set and overpowered Iowa to take the set 25-19.

Lauren Clark makes the most of opportunity

Lauren Clark was a target on Friday for Iowa with a first full match on the court performance allowing her to be a leader of the night.

Starting in place of Allyson Cathey, the freshman hit for .556 for the entirety of the match — the second-highest hitting percentage out of Penn State’s players. Defensively, the freshman had three digs.

Clark’s best point of the match came early in the third set when she successfully received a serve to start the point and had a key dig to keep things alive before Parker finished the rally with a kill.

For the match, Clark had six kills on nine attacks.

A fight for set two

The closest Iowa’s level of performance came to Penn State’s was in set two.

After garnering set one, Penn State looked for a sweep against the Hawkeyes but a rise in performance from Iowa wouldn’t guarantee anything for the Nittany Lions.

Although Penn State led the match statistically, both teams put up a fight as Iowa’s Courtney Buzzerio led its offense with 22 assists and hit .667 on the night, nearly matching with Penn State’s Kaitlyn Hord, who had eight kills in the first two sets.

An offense on fire

Hord anchored the match for Penn State with 14 kills to lead the game for Penn State.

Gabby Blossom recorded 45 assists, more than doubling the total of Buzzerio.

In the middle of set three, Clark, Hord and Gray all hit above .500. Clark and Hord each finished tied for the highest hitting percentage at .556, reflecting the offensive performance from the Nittany Lions that led them to be victorious on Saturday.